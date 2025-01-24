Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gaby Roslin has revealed that Zoe Ball will return to BBC Radio 2 with a “new show” after the presenter stepped down from her breakfast slot late last year after six years.

Ball, 54, emotionally signed off from her final Breakfast Show in December, telling listeners it was “time to step away and focus on family”.

The presenter hinted that she would return to the station in Spring 2025 for “new adventures”, but did not disclose in what capacity or whether she was presenting another primetime slot.

However, Roslin, who had regularly stepped in to cover her friend Ball when the presenter took an extended break from the show last year, has appeared to confirm that Ball will front a “new show” when she returns.

During a new interview with the i, Roslin was asked about the current musical chairs shift happening in the radio industry, with Ball stepping down, Mishal Husain leaving Radio 4’s Today programme and Jordan North swapping Radio 1 for Capital FM.

Asked about Ball’s future, Roslin replied: “She’s not stepping down, she’s going to have a new show on Radio 2.”

“She was just exhausted. She was so tired,” added Roslin.

Ball’s departure from Radio 2 came after she took time off in April 2024 to care for her mother, Julie Peckham, who was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer earlier that year. In April, Peckham died aged 74, with Roslin and Mills stepping in to cover Ball’s morning slot.

Roslin continued: “Zoe and I have been friends for over 30 years, so it was lovely to be covering for her,” she says. “As everyone knows, her mum was ill, and then very sadly died, and Zoe knew that I had her back.”

open image in gallery Zoe Ball presenting her final BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show ( BBC/PA Wire )

Ball temporarily returned to the show on 8 August for four days before Mills took over again until she returned on 23 September.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

As Ball emotionally signed off at the end of her final Breakfast Show broadcast, she told listeners: “You’re just there and I’m just here, having a chat with a mate. It’s such a special and intimate relationship.”

open image in gallery Gaby Roslin has suggested that Zoe Ball is going to have a ‘new show’ on Radio 2 in the Spring ( Getty Images )

She said: “It’s been such a gift to do the show, to follow in the footsteps of Terry [Wogan] and Steve [Wright] and others. It’s been a privilege to be the first [woman] to present the show...remember girls, you can do anything.”

“I’ll see you in the Spring here on Radio 2, popping up to share new adventures. It’s been very special, take care of yourselves. Love you my peeps, my top cats,” she said, before hitting play on her final song, Münchener Freiheit’s 1988 hit “Keeping the Dream Alive”.

open image in gallery Zoe Ball leaving broadcasting house after her final breakfast show ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

Shortly after it was announced Ball would be leaving, the BBC revealed that Scott Mills would be taking over Ball’s slot on weekday mornings from Monday (27 January), moving on from the weekday afternoon programme that he presents from 2pm to 4pm,

Mills said of the news that he and Ball have been friends for 25 years and that he was “beyond excited to be handed the baton”.