Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

BBC cancels one of its longest-running dramas after 23 years

The news has been met with widepsread criticism

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 18 March 2025 14:43 GMT
Comments
(BBC Scotland)

The BBC has cancelled one of its longest-running shows after 23 years, prompting an outcry from viewers.

On Tuesday (18 March), it was announced that the corporation was axing the soap River City, which is a homegrown Scottish production that airs on BBC One Scotland.

The series, which launched in September 2002, follows local residents of the fictional district of Shieldinch in the West End of Glasgow and has been viewed as a show that effectively provides Scottish actors and crew with jobs in the TV industry. Over the years, cast members have included Barbara Rafferty, Joyce Falconer and Outlander actor Sam Heughan.

After an initially lukewarm reception, the series, created by Stephen Greenhorn, rose through the ranks to generate a loyal fanbase – and in 2023, it won Best Drama at the Royal Television Society Scotland awards.

BBC Scotland Director Hayley Valentine. called the show “a wonderful adventure”, stating: “Of course we’ll all be sad to see it go”.

She continued: “The team have done a brilliant job and I know they have some big plans for the finale next year. But as viewing patterns change and competition intensifies, this is the right time to invest in the next generation of high-impact drama series from across Scotland showcasing storytelling across the UK.”

Deadline reports that the cancellation has angered many, with Equity General Secretary Paul Fleming branding the “short-sighted” decision as “devastating” for Scottish talent.

“There is simply no equivalent to a regular soap for getting your foot in the door of this notoriously cutthroat industry, especially for the many aspiring actors from working class backgrounds,” he said. “The regular opportunities and wages simply do not exist in other show formats.”

On X/Twitter, The Writer's Guild echoed this sentiment, calling it “a huge blow to our members who write for River City, to loyal audiences, and another serious erosion of continuing drama”.

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
‘River City’ has been scrapped by the BBC
‘River City’ has been scrapped by the BBC (BBC)

TV broadcaster Siobhan Synnot added: “It seems a pity to axe River City, a show about and by Scots, which has given many writers, directors, actors, and craft their start in drama.”

The show’s official X/Twitter account apologised for “the sad news”, revealing River City would draw to a close in September 2026 – exactly 24 years after it began.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in