BBC announces return date for BBC Three

The BBC have announced that BBC Three will be returning on Tuesday 1 February.

The channel was taken off broadcast television in 2016 and moved online in an attempt to cut costs and attract younger audiences.

Following a number of hits that premiered on the online iteration of the channel, such as Fleabag, This Country and Normal People, BBC Three will now return to the airwaves next month.

As before, BBC Three will start broadcasting at 7pm and be available on Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Freesat, as well as iPlayer.

The BBC say the channel will feature a mix of comedy, drama, entertainment, news, documentaries and live sport.

Launch night will see the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World. RuPaul, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage will serve as judges on the show.

The BBC also confirmed that will be broadcasting live football matches from the ongoing African Cup of Nations. BBC Three viewers will be able to watch the semi-finals and final of the competition which is also being shown by Sky Sports.

The BBC’s African Cup of Nations programs will be fronted by ex-footballer and The One Show host, Jermaine Jenas.

Fiona Campbell, the controller for BBC Three, commented on securing the broadcast rights to the tournament: “We know how popular sport is with younger audiences and it’s going to have a big part to play on BBC Three.

“Afcon is set to be an incredibly exciting tournament with some of the best players in the world on show and it’s brilliant news that we will be showing the climax of the competition on free to air television.”

The original version of BBC Three produced a number of the UK’s most popular shows including Gavin & Stacey, Little Britain and Being Human.