Bear Grylls reveals he and Nicola Adams were forced to cook egg using hand sanitiser

TV survivalist Bear Grylls has revealed that he and Nicola Adams were forced to cook an egg using hand sanitiser during a recent expedition.

The former Olympic gold medal-winning boxer appears on Grylls’ new series, Wild Adventure Specials.

Speaking on a recent episode of Good Morning Britain, Grylls described the ingenious MacGyver-like method used to keep nourished when the pair were faced with terrible cold weather.

“Hand sanitiser has become a thing in all our lives, hasn’t it?” he told hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray. “But so much of survival is about being resourceful and improvising.

“So while out there, we had some eggs, but it was pouring with rain, there was no chance of a fire. So we wrapped it in some tissue, a bit of hand sanitiser, lit it and it cooked the boiled egg.”

Ray responded by saying: “Kids at home, don’t try cooking an egg like that, please!”

Grylls described Adams as a “true champion inside and out”.

Bear and Nicola Adams’ Wild Adventure airs on ITV on Thursday 3 June at 9.30pm.

The series sees the outdoor expert meet with celebrities and undertake survival activities, while also speaking to the guests about their lives and achievements.