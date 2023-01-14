Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey has discussed her gender identity in a new interview.

The 19-year old actor, who also stars in HBO’s new post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us, that she was gender-fluid, and “couldn’t care less” about pronouns.

“I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” Ramsey told The New York Times. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it. But I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting.”

The actor explained that she would tick the box for “non-binary” when asked to name her gender on documents.

“I’m very much just a person,” she added. “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Ramsey is one of a number of actors to have come out as non-binary or gender-fluid within the last few years, including Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe, The Crown’s Emma Corrin and House of the Dragon actor Emma D’Arcy.

Fans shared messages of support for Ramsey on social media following the interview.

“Protect Bella Ramsey at all costs,” one person wrote.

“Emma Corrin, Emma d’Arcy, and now Bella Ramsey? Non-binaries keep winning,” another commented.

Bella Ramsey in ‘The Last of Us' (HBO)

Ramsey stars opposite Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us, an adaptation of the hit 2013 video game.

She plays Ellie, a teenage girl being escorted across a plague-hit US by jaded father figure Joel (Pascal).

Read The Independent critic Nick Hilton’s four-star review of the series here.

The Last of Us premieres at 9pm on HBO in the US on Sunday 15 January, and is broadcast simultaneously in the UK on Sky Atlantic, at 2am on Monday 16 January.