Bella Thorne says she’s labelled ‘controversial’ because she’s a woman

Bella Thorne has opened up about being labelled “controversial” by audiences and fans.

In a recent interview, the former Disney Channel star explained how she feels that being a woman has made her an easy target for unfair judgements.

“I haven’t been arrested. I’m not doing bad things. Of course, I am a woman, and that definitely plays a part in it,” Thorne told The Daily Beast.

“If I post in a bikini, it’s, ‘She’s a sl**,’ but if a man posts shirtless on a beach, it’s ‘F*** yeah, bro.’”

Thorne, further addressed the double standard saying: “If a man posts with a different girl every other day, it’s, ‘F*** yeah, bro, keep getting that p***y,’ but if I’m in a three-year relationship, and then break up, and then get into another three-year relationship, it’s, ‘Wow, Bella Thorne, she’s a ho. Look at her.’”

The actor has been dating singer Benjamin Mascolo since 2019. The two later became engaged in 2021.

In 2019, Thorne directed her adult film Her & Him, with the intention of ridding the stigma surrounding the sex industry.

(Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images )

However, she believes her plan backfired, saying: “It’s another thing where people are like, ‘Bella Thorne is controversial because she did this.’ OK, well now there are all these celebrities hopping on the sex-positivity train, making vibrators and owning sex-toy brands.”

“Now people are finally talking about it,” she added. “Things are changing now, and I’m happy about it.”