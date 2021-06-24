GMB presenter Ben Shephard reveals full extent of horrific leg injury

Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard has revealed the extent of a serious leg injury he sustained playing football.

The presenter appeared on the popular ITV morning chat show earlier today (24 June), and revealed that he was sporting a leg brace due to his injuries.

According to Shephard, he recently ruptured his ACL, tore his meniscus and suffered a leg fracture while playing football, and had not realised the severity of his condition until after the match.

Susanna Reid broached the subject, referring to her co-presenter’s leg brace: “I wish I had taken a photograph in my dressing room this morning, because Ben came in with quite the get-up on your leg.”

“A few weeks to go, you may remember I played in the Cup Final of the Arthur Dunn veterans cup, my old boys team,” he explained. “We won the Cup Final, but I started with two legs and ended with one.

“Without realising, I have ruptured my ACL, I’ve torn the meniscus and I’ve fractured part of my leg as well.”

GMB regular Dr Hilary Jones commented: “That’s a nasty injury... that is a nasty injury.”

Shephard said that he hadn’t realised how bad the injury was, and had “carried on playing for 25 minutes” before feeling too unstable to continue.

“It turns out I had severed all the nerves which is why I couldn’t feel any pain, and just carried on playing,” he said.

Good Morning Britain can be watched weekdays from 6am on ITV.