GMB presenter Ben Shephard reveals full extent of horrific leg injury
Presenter fractured his leg, tore his meniscus and ruptured his ACL while playing football
Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard has revealed the extent of a serious leg injury he sustained playing football.
The presenter appeared on the popular ITV morning chat show earlier today (24 June), and revealed that he was sporting a leg brace due to his injuries.
According to Shephard, he recently ruptured his ACL, tore his meniscus and suffered a leg fracture while playing football, and had not realised the severity of his condition until after the match.
Susanna Reid broached the subject, referring to her co-presenter’s leg brace: “I wish I had taken a photograph in my dressing room this morning, because Ben came in with quite the get-up on your leg.”
“A few weeks to go, you may remember I played in the Cup Final of the Arthur Dunn veterans cup, my old boys team,” he explained. “We won the Cup Final, but I started with two legs and ended with one.
“Without realising, I have ruptured my ACL, I’ve torn the meniscus and I’ve fractured part of my leg as well.”
GMB regular Dr Hilary Jones commented: “That’s a nasty injury... that is a nasty injury.”
Shephard said that he hadn’t realised how bad the injury was, and had “carried on playing for 25 minutes” before feeling too unstable to continue.
“It turns out I had severed all the nerves which is why I couldn’t feel any pain, and just carried on playing,” he said.
Good Morning Britain can be watched weekdays from 6am on ITV.
