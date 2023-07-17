Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Benedict Cumberbatch grew emotional as he reconnected with his grandfather’s Navy history during an appearance on Bear Grylls’ latest series.

The Sherlock star was a guest on an episode of Grylls’s National Geographic show Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

During the most recent instalment, which aired in the US on Sunday (16 July) night, Grylls, 49, surprised the British actor, 46, as they were met by a Royal Navy nuclear submarine off the coast of the Isle of Skye.

Grylls had “called in a favour” with the Navy to surface the submarine due to the actor’s family connection to the Navy.

Cumberbatch’s grandfather Henry Carlton Cumberbatch was a submarine officer during both World Wars, and a prominent figure of London high society. One of his missions in the Second World War took place aboard a Royal Navy nuclear submarine that surfaced off Scotland’s Isle of Skye, just like the one that greeted the actor and adventurer in the episode.

During the episode, Cumberbatch and Grylls descended sea cliffs and faced waterfalls on the Scottish island, before Grylls told his friend he had “one final little surprise that felt fitting for a Cumberbatch”.

“I’m feeling incredibly moved by stuff, to be honest,” Cumberbatch said.

“Are you ready for this?” Grylls asked, with the emotional actor replying: “No, as ever, but lead the way.”

The pair then saw the submarine surface and met the Navy submarine off the coast. Upon seeing the submarine, the actor grew emotional at the “moving” moment.

Wiping his eyes, Cumberbatch said: “It’s amazing. I’m so moved. I’m so moved by it. The last couple of days have been extraordinary, what an experience.”

Speaking to camera after the event, the Marvel star explained: “My grandfather had been playing in my mind over the last couple of days and it felt a very immediate connection to him. To see it was very much an ‘Oh my God’ shock moment.

“I couldn’t believe it. I’m sort of tearing up now just thinking about it. It was... wow.”

Grylls added: “It was a very special moment, the best extraction we’ve done on any journey on any show of any season.”

Henry Carlton Cumberbatch, the actor’s paternal grandfather, died in 1966.