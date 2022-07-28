Tributes are pouring in for TV and film star Bernard Cribbins, after his death at the age of 93.

The veteran British actor appeared in projects such as Doctor Who, The Wombles, The Railway Children and Fawlty Towers over the course of his seven-decade career.

In a statement announcing the news, Cribbins’s agents at at Gavin Barker Associates wrote: “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question.

“He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Doctor Who writer and producer Russell T Davies posted an extended tribute to Cribbins on Instagram. “I love this man. I love him,” he wrote. “He loved being in Doctor Who. He said, ‘Children are calling me grandad in the street!’

“And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor. We once took him to the TV Choice Awards and sent him up on his own to collect the award, and the entire room stood up and cheered him.

“That’s a lovely memory. He’d phone up and say, ‘I’ve got an idea! What if I attack a Dalek with a paintball gun?!’ Okay, Bernard, in it went!

“He loved [his late wife] Gill with all his heart; he mentioned her in every conversation we ever had. A love story for the ages. I’m so lucky to have known him. Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.”

Kathy Burke wrote on Twitter: “Simply wonderful Bernard Cribbins RIP.”

“ RIP Bernard Cribbins,” wrote journalist and radio host Lorraine King. “A proper national treasure who will be missed.”

Actor Stuart Antony wrote: “We’ve lost a legend - RIP Bernard Cribbins x”

Charlatans musician Tim Burgess commented: “Farewell Bernard Cribbins. Safe travels.”