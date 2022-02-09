Bob Odenkirk was unsure about the Better Call Saul finale when he first read it.

The actor shared his views on the script of the Breaking Bad spin-off’s last ever episode in a new interview, which took place one day after he found out how the series concluded.

Odenkirk was filming the sixth and final season when the interview took place in December 2021, and one part of the profile sees him cryptically discussing the finale with co-star Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler.

Seehorn had yet to read the script and was intrigued to find out what Odenkirk’s verdict was.

“It’s a lot in there, a lot to think about,” the New York Times notes that Odenkirk told Seehorn.

“I think I like it, but I was pretty wiped out when I read it in the middle of the night,” he added.

The actor’s initial reaction was that he thought it was “a challenging way to go, to finish the series”.

“It’s not flashy,” he told the New York Times, adding; “It’s substantial, and on some level, it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah, I have to read it again.”

He continued: “But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great. I would wanna end with this kind of character-development focus. That’s what it’s about, instead of something that just has guns in it. I guess there’s a few guns, but they’re not like in other episodes.”

Bob Odenkirk has teased the final ever episode of ‘Better Call Saul' (Netflix)

Fans reacted to the tease after Odenkirk shared the interview on social media.

“I am not ready,” one fan wrote, with another stating: “WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?? This final season is going to wreck me, isn’t it?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Odenkirk recalled the heart attack he suffered on the show’s set in July 2021, and the “lucky” twist of fate that saved his life.

The actor’s memoir, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama, will be published on 3 March. Better Call Saul will return to AMC in the US and Netflix in the UK later this year.