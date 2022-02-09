The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Bob Odenkirk has worried Better Call Saul fans with description of ‘challenging’ final episode
‘WHAT DOES THAT MEAN??’ one concerned viewer asked
Bob Odenkirk was unsure about the Better Call Saul finale when he first read it.
The actor shared his views on the script of the Breaking Bad spin-off’s last ever episode in a new interview, which took place one day after he found out how the series concluded.
Odenkirk was filming the sixth and final season when the interview took place in December 2021, and one part of the profile sees him cryptically discussing the finale with co-star Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler.
Seehorn had yet to read the script and was intrigued to find out what Odenkirk’s verdict was.
“It’s a lot in there, a lot to think about,” the New York Times notes that Odenkirk told Seehorn.
“I think I like it, but I was pretty wiped out when I read it in the middle of the night,” he added.
The actor’s initial reaction was that he thought it was “a challenging way to go, to finish the series”.
“It’s not flashy,” he told the New York Times, adding; “It’s substantial, and on some level, it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah, I have to read it again.”
He continued: “But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great. I would wanna end with this kind of character-development focus. That’s what it’s about, instead of something that just has guns in it. I guess there’s a few guns, but they’re not like in other episodes.”
Fans reacted to the tease after Odenkirk shared the interview on social media.
“I am not ready,” one fan wrote, with another stating: “WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?? This final season is going to wreck me, isn’t it?”
Elsewhere in the interview, Odenkirk recalled the heart attack he suffered on the show’s set in July 2021, and the “lucky” twist of fate that saved his life.
The actor’s memoir, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama, will be published on 3 March. Better Call Saul will return to AMC in the US and Netflix in the UK later this year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies