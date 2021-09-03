Shooting of the final season of Better Call Saul is “moving forward” again after Bob Odenkirk collapsed on set earlier this year.

The actor, who plays Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill in the prequel to Emmy award-winning series Breaking Bad, suffered a minor heart attack on 27 July, and was rushed to hospital.

He subsequently informed fans he was recovering, and would be “back soon”.

The show’s executive producer Thomas Schnauz told Den of Geek that production has resumed, albeit in a “steady and slow” manner.

Schnauz said the crew is currently filming scenes that “don’t involve Bob right now” while the actor recovers at home.

On July 30, Odenkirk thanked his fans for the “overwhelming” outpouring of love and wishes, adding: “I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Schnauz also said fans can expect “physical and emotional violence” in the final 13 episodes of the show, but didn’t say whether it would be any more or less than in previous seasons.

“We don’t really pay attention to matching the tone or the amount of violence that came before in previous seasons. We just do what’s right for the current story,” he said.

Schnauz added that season six of Better Call Saul, which has run into multiple delays due to Covid and Odenkirk’s health scare, “will probably hit harder” since it’s the final season of the critically acclaimed spin-off.

There is no official confirmation on when season six will be released.