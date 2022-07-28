Jump to content
‘It’s really happening’: Better Call Saul sends fans wild with shock episode title announcement

Acclaimed spin-off has just three episodes remaining

Louis Chilton
Thursday 28 July 2022 11:53
Better Call Saul final season trailer

With just three episodes left to go, Better Call Saul still has plenty of tricks up its sleeve.

The acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off has treated its fans to a host of shock twists and turns already this season, from main character deaths to unexpected time jumps.

When it comes to the season’s tenth episode – which debuts on Monday (1 August) in the US – it’s only taken a title announcement to get fans riled up.

Yesterday (27 July), it was revealed that the next episode will in fact be titled “Breaking Bad”.

It was already confirmed earlier this year that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would be reprising their roles from Breaking Bad in this season of Saul.

Fans of both shows have responded gleefully to the news, with many speculating that the episode will finally see Saul overlap with the main Breaking Bad timeline.

“It’s really happening,” one person wrote.

“No f*** this isn’t real THIS ISN’T REAL,” another person commented. “NO WAYYYYYYYYY”

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in ‘Better Call Saul'

(Sony/AMC)

“OH MY GOD,” another person excitedly wrote, while someone else said: “HOLY S*** THEY DID IT”

Breaking Bad has an episode called ‘Better Call Saul’, and Better Call Saul will have an episode called ‘Breaking Bad’. Exquisite,” noted another fan.

Better Call Saul continues on Monday night on AMC in the US. Episodes arrive the following morning on Netflix in the UK.

