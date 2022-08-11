Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vince Gilligan has made a claim about Breaking Bad that will no doubt leave fans feeling reassured.

The TV show writer and director oversaw the Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul series, and produced its prequel spin-off Better Call Saul, which is coming to an end next week.

Following the completion of Better Call Saul, which he worked on with showrunner Peter Gould, Gilligan is looking ahead to the future – and made a huge claim in the process.

Speaking during the show’s Television Critics Association (TCA) panel on Wednesday (10 August), Deadline reports Gilligan as saying he has no plans to make anything else set in the Breaking Bad universe.

While Gilligan said “never say never”, he told the crowd: “You can’t keep putting all your money on red 21. I feel like we probably pushed it doing a spinoff to Breaking Bad. I could not be more happy with the results.”

Addressing the Breaking Bad sequel film focused on Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman, Gilligan continued: “Then I did El Camino and I’m very proud of that too. But I think I’m starting to sense you’ve got to know when to leave the party. You don’t want to be the guy with a lampshade on your head.”

He concluded: “I don’t have any plans right now to do anything more in this universe,” news that would undoubtedly leave fans of both shows feeling reassured, considering ti would be a shame to tarnish their legacy.

However, Gilligan acknowledged that he “probably gave the same answer at the end of Breaking Bad“, which ended in 2013, two years before Better Call Saul began.

“I gotta prove to myself that I got something else in me,” he said, adding: “I’m not a one trick pony, that’s what I’m hoping.”

According to Deadline, Gilligan’s next show will be a “thought-provoking” series with similarities to The Twilight Zone. Gilligan’s early credits included episodes of The X-Files.

Better Call Saul concludes in the US on Monday (15 August) and the following day in the UK on Netflix.