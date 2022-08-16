Better Call Saul ending leaves fans ‘weeping’ as they praise ‘perfect’ final scene

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AMC’s award-winning Better Call Saul came to an end this week after six seasons.

The series, a spin-off of the hit crime drama Breaking Bad, followed the rise and fall of shady lawyer Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill (Bob Odenkirk).

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of the Better Call Saul finale here.

Entitled “Saul Gone”, the final episode aired on Monday 15 August on AMC in the US, arriving on Netflix in the UK the following morning.

Spoilers follow for the finale of Better Call Saul – you have been warned!

In “Saul Gone”, Jimmy is finally apprehended by law enforcement, after his true identity had been rumbled by Marion (Carol Burnett).

By describing the violent circumstances under which he first met Walter White (Bryan Cranston) – which involved being kidnapped and threatened in front of an open grave – he is able to negotiate a plea deal that would grant him just seven years in jail.

However, when appearing in court in front of a crowd that includes Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt), he finally decides to confess to his crimes in full.

The final section of the episode sees Jimmy interned in prison for the rest of his life, when he receives a visit from Kim. They share a cigarette together, before she leaves, with Jimmy seemingly at peace with his punishment.

Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) share a cigarette at the end of ‘Better Call Saul' (AMC)

Viewers shared their reactions to the episode on social media, with many claiming they were “devastated” by the episode.

Others praised the very final scene, with many describing it as “perfect”.

“They did it. They stuck the landing,” one person wrote. “It was perfect. Absolutely perfect. That final scene had me in tears. Both because it was so bittersweet and because this perfect series has come to an end.”

“A perfect ending and a perfect final scene,” wrote someone else.

“I am so emotional right now. That was PERFECT! The cigarette scene. I wept!” another person commented.

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in ‘Better Call Saul' (AMC)

“Who else is just weeping? So well done,” one viewer wrote. “I think it stuck the landing.”

After the finale aired, Odenkirk shared a video message with fans of the series.

Better Call Saul can be streamed in the UK on Netflix.