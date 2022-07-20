The latest episode of Better Call Saul provided an answer to a big question viewers have had since the show’s beginning.

Better Call Saul is now in its home stretch, with just four episodes to go until the its final episode.

However, the latest episode seemed like a finale in many ways – for one character, in particular.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The episode, titled “Fun and Games”, essentially explained why Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) was absent from the entirety of Breaking Bad.

There has been much concern surrounding the fate of Kim as fans increasingly grew to love her. While other Better Call Saul characters who aren’t in Breaking Bad – Nacho (Michael Mando), Lalo (Tony Dalton) and Howard (Patrick Fabian) – met a grisly end, Kim’s future, while uncertain, was revealed to have been decided on her own terms.

In the episode, she left Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), following Lalo’s tragic murder of Howard in Kim and Jimmy’s living room, as she felt they were “poison” together and would be better off apart. After an intense scene, in which the pair professed their love for one another before separating, the show cuts to an indeterminate time in the future, with Jimmy now in full Saul Goodman mode, living it up in his mansion.

The big question is: will we see Kim again? Seehorn and showrunner Peter Gould are keeping quiet on that, but in a post-episode interview, Seehorn did reveal what she thought would happen to Kim after leaving Jimmy.

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in ‘Better Call Saul’ (Netflix)

“For my money, when we end this and she’s packing, I don’t think she has an idea where she’s going,” Seehorn told Deadline. “I think she’s a shell of a person, and it’s like, you know, one of those nameless, faceless people you’ll pass on the street and have no idea that they could have done so much.”

Speaking about Kim’s decision to leave Jimmy, she told The Hollywood Reporter: “She cannot stand herself. And when Jimmy says, ‘It’s over now. Let the healing begin,’ it felt like she was taking stock of this person and realising, ‘It is not his job to determine what guilt I should feel and what I should do about it. I can love him – and I do – but this will be a job that I do on my own.’”.

Better Call Saul continues Mondays in the US on AMC, and the following day in the UK on Netflix.