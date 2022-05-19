Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season began airing its first seven episodes on AMC TV on 18 April in the US and 19 April on Netflix in the UK.

With the first half of the series concluding on 23 May in the US and 24 May in the UK, a seven-week mid-season break will follow – making for a much shorter hiatus than its sequel Breaking Bad’s year-long split between its final season’s two halves.

Part two of Better Call Saul is expected to return with its final six episodes airing weekly, beginning on 11 July in the US and 12 July in the UK.

The Breaking Bad prequel follows the humble beginnings of attorney Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) before he began representing Walter White (Bryan Cranston), the notorious chemist-turned-meth dealer.

The Breaking Bad prequel follows the humble beginnings of attorney Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) before he began representing Walter White (Bryan Cranston), the notorious chemist-turned-meth dealer.

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

