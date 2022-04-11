Better Call Saul fans have been left feeling frustrated by the official reveal of a big moment from the final season.

The news was shared on the Breaking Bad prequel series’s Twitter page, which left many feeling excited.

However, a large contingent of fans questioned why the news had to be announced as it would have proved a nice surprise for unsuspecting viewers when the show returns later this month.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

It has been revealed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the final batch of episodes, reprising their respective roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Fans have long hoped the pair would return in some capacity, especially as the gap between both shows closes, but creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan have remained coy on the subject for years.

This has increased the frustration levels over the announcement one week before the final season is due to begin, with many calling the news a “spoiler”.

A ’Better Call Saul’ spoiler has been announced one week before the final season begins (Netflix)

“I feel like things like this need to be kept a secret,” one fan wrote, with another replying: “Imagine watching and Walt and Jesse just showed up that would have been awesome. I figured there would be some overlap but it would have been nice to be surprised.”

“Really wish you guys would have kept this under wraps,” another fan wrote.

Many others asked: “Why would you tweet this?” while others agreed that “the surprise would have been nice”.

Find more reactions below:

Better call Saul returns to AMC in the US on 18 April and the following day on Netflix in the UK.