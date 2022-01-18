Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late Golden Girls star on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday.

White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke.

On Monday (17 January), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted what is believed to be among the final pictures of the late comedian on her official Facebook page.

In the photograph, White is in a bright green outfit, with a full face of makeup and a big smile.

Mikelas wrote that White was “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever” when the photograph was taken on 20 December. She also thanked all of White’s fans for honouring the actor by “doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place”.

She changed her personal Facebook profile picture to “the last photo I got to take” with White.

“She was so happy this day. We had a lot of fun,” she wrote in the caption, with a heart emoji.

One of the final photos taken of late comedian and Hollywood icon Betty White (Facebook/bettymwhite)

Google also paid tribute to White by way of a hidden search Easter egg. At first, entering “Betty White” on Google on Monday yielded what appeared to be a normal page of search results.

A few seconds later, an animation of rose petals falling down the page with the message “thank you for being a friend” played. The phrase is the title of the Golden Girls theme song.

A documentary celebrating White’s centenary, Betty White: A Celebration was also released on Monday. The documentary had a one-day theatrical run and begins with a pre-taped message from White thanking her fans for “coming to my party”.

She added: “I also want to thank you for all the support you give me. Thank you so much… I’m remembered.”

This is now White’s final on-screen appearance.

US president Joe Biden, comedian Mel Brooks, actor Ryan Reynolds, and country singer Dolly Parton were among the celebrities and public figures who paid their tributes to White after her death.