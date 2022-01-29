Betty White: Cher covers The Golden Girls theme for NBC’s tribute to late star
‘This was a great honour for me. I have loved Betty since I was seven’
Cher is among the long list of celebrities who will honour Betty White’s legacy in a forthcoming NBC primetime special.
The Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl special is scheduled to release on Monday (31 January), a month after White died suffering from a stroke and two weeks before her centenary birthday celebrations.
On Friday (28 January), Cher posted a clip of her singing <em>The Golden Girls</em> theme on her social media accounts.
Her caption read: “Every friend is golden.”
In a follow-up tweet, the legendary singer explained the significance of covering the theme of Susan Harris’ well-loved sitcom, starring White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.
“This was a great honour for me. I have loved Betty since I was seven,” Cher wrote.
The 75-year-old singer added that her Betty White fandom began with the American sitcom My Life with Elizabeth and also revealed she collaborated with White for a song on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour variety show.
“Betty taught me to speak like a Southern.”
In addition to featuring Cher’s cover of “Thank You For Being A Friend”, filmed on the original Golden Girls Stage 5 in Hollywood, Celebrating Betty White will also include appearances by US president Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Bryan Cranston, Tina Fey, Vicki Lawrence, Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, Jay Leno and others.
A long list of celebrities – including Dolly Parton, Michelle Obama and Ryan Reynolds – had paid tribute to the comedy legend after her death on new year’s eve last year.
White had suffered a stroke six days before she died and sources close to the actor said she was “alert and coherent” after suffering the cerebrovascular accident.
Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl premieres 31 January on NBC at 10 pm ET and 9pm CT in the US.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies