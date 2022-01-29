Cher is among the long list of celebrities who will honour Betty White’s legacy in a forthcoming NBC primetime special.

The Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl special is scheduled to release on Monday (31 January), a month after White died suffering from a stroke and two weeks before her centenary birthday celebrations.

On Friday (28 January), Cher posted a clip of her singing <em>The Golden Girls</em> theme on her social media accounts.

Her caption read: “Every friend is golden.”

In a follow-up tweet, the legendary singer explained the significance of covering the theme of Susan Harris’ well-loved sitcom, starring White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

“This was a great honour for me. I have loved Betty since I was seven,” Cher wrote.

The 75-year-old singer added that her Betty White fandom began with the American sitcom My Life with Elizabeth and also revealed she collaborated with White for a song on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour variety show.

“Betty taught me to speak like a Southern.”

In addition to featuring Cher’s cover of “Thank You For Being A Friend”, filmed on the original Golden Girls Stage 5 in Hollywood, Celebrating Betty White will also include appearances by US president Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Bryan Cranston, Tina Fey, Vicki Lawrence, Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, Jay Leno and others.

A long list of celebrities – including Dolly Parton, Michelle Obama and Ryan Reynolds – had paid tribute to the comedy legend after her death on new year’s eve last year.

White had suffered a stroke six days before she died and sources close to the actor said she was “alert and coherent” after suffering the cerebrovascular accident.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl premieres 31 January on NBC at 10 pm ET and 9pm CT in the US.