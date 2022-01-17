Google has paid tribute to the late Betty White by way of a hidden search Easter egg.

Users are able to see the tribute by entering White’s name in the Google searchbar today (17 January), to mark what would have been White’s 100th birthday.

The Golden Girls star died New Year’s Eve 2021, at the age of 99.

Entering “Betty White” on Google today will yield what appears to be a normal page of search results.

However, an animation will then play, showing rose petals falling down over the page, alongside the message “Thank you for being a friend”.

Fans of White will no doubt recognise the phrase as the title of the Golden Girls theme song.

Last week, it was revealed that White suffered a stroke six days before her death, according to the death certificate.

Before her death, White had been set to appear in a TV special celebrating her centenary.

US president Joe Biden, comedian Mel Brooks and country singer Dolly Parton were among the celebrities and public figures to pay tribute to White after her death.

“Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after. I will always love her as we all will!” said Parton.