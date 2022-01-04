Betty White’s last word before she died ‘was late husband Allen’s name’

White’s former co-star Vicki Lawrence broke the news during a recent interview

Maanya Sachdeva
Tuesday 04 January 2022 09:33
Comments
Remembering Betty White: Late actress was known for animal activism

Betty White’s last word before she died was reportedly her late husband Allen Ludden’s name.

In an exclusive interview, actor Vicki Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter that she learned White had called out for her husband before the 99-year-old actor died “peacefully in her sleep” on 31 December 2021.

Lawrence and White met on the sets of sketch comedy hit The Carol Burnett Show, and went on to co-star in the series’ spin-off Mama’s Family.

When Lawrence was asked about the last time she spoke to White , the 72-year-old told THR that it had been a while since the actors had been in touch.

However, Lawrence continued, she spoke to Burnett in the wake of White’s death, and learned that The Golden Girls star had called out for her husband moments before she passed away.

Recommended

“[Burnett] said she spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen’,” Lawrence said.

“It’s so lovingly sweet, I hope it’s true,” she added.

White married Emmy Award-winning gameshow host Ludden in 1963, after two prior failed marriages. The Hot in Cleveland star never remarried after Ludden died from stomach cancer in 1981.

White explained her decision not to remarry during a 2014 appearance on Larry King Now, when she told the show’s late host: “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest?”

In the official statement confirming her death, White’s agent Jeff Whitjas said White never feared dying because she always wanted to be “with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden”.

“She believed she would be with him again,” the statement read.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in