The Greatest Showman star Loren Allred has defended her right to compete on Britain’s Got Talent after facing criticism from viewers.

The variety talent competition returns on Saturday (16 April) night, with singer Allred appearing in the first episode of auditions.

The 32-year-old performed the song “Never Enough” on the soundtrack of hit movie musical The Greatest Showman, which was released in 2017,

While fans shared their confusion as to why a musician who already has a song on the Billboard Hot 100 was taking part in BGT, Allred explained that she wasn’t linked to the song, as it is performed by Rebecca Ferguson in the film.

“Even though I have spent a lot of years in the music industry, people don’t know who I am,” she said. “Over all these years I’ve been fighting for my chance to be known and to make it.

“The opportunity to sing ‘Never Enough’ evolved from being a session singer in the choir, and even though the song was a big success, people still think that the actress sang it. I have never gotten the opportunity to tell my story. That’s never happened for me.”

She continued: “I am an unsigned, independent artist still trying to make a name for myself.”

A Britain’s Got Talent spokesperson added: “Whilst most people will have heard the infamous Greatest Showman track, Loren is not a household name, and she deserves her spot on the BGT stage.

“We hope that such articles will not count against somebody who is well-deserving of this opportunity.”

Britain’s Got Talent returns Saturday at 8pm on ITV.