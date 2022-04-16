Britain’s Got Talent: The Greatest Showman star Loren Allred defends right to appear on show
‘I am an unsigned, independent artist still trying to make a name for myself,’ singer said
The Greatest Showman star Loren Allred has defended her right to compete on Britain’s Got Talent after facing criticism from viewers.
The variety talent competition returns on Saturday (16 April) night, with singer Allred appearing in the first episode of auditions.
The 32-year-old performed the song “Never Enough” on the soundtrack of hit movie musical The Greatest Showman, which was released in 2017,
While fans shared their confusion as to why a musician who already has a song on the Billboard Hot 100 was taking part in BGT, Allred explained that she wasn’t linked to the song, as it is performed by Rebecca Ferguson in the film.
“Even though I have spent a lot of years in the music industry, people don’t know who I am,” she said. “Over all these years I’ve been fighting for my chance to be known and to make it.
“The opportunity to sing ‘Never Enough’ evolved from being a session singer in the choir, and even though the song was a big success, people still think that the actress sang it. I have never gotten the opportunity to tell my story. That’s never happened for me.”
She continued: “I am an unsigned, independent artist still trying to make a name for myself.”
A Britain’s Got Talent spokesperson added: “Whilst most people will have heard the infamous Greatest Showman track, Loren is not a household name, and she deserves her spot on the BGT stage.
“We hope that such articles will not count against somebody who is well-deserving of this opportunity.”
Britain’s Got Talent returns Saturday at 8pm on ITV.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies