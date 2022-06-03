Britain’s Got Talent: Simon Cowell addresses ‘fix’ backlash surrounding contestant Loren Allred
‘That’s the whole point of shows like this, that you give someone another chance,’ judge and show creator says
Simon Cowell has addressed claims that Britain’s Got Talent is “fixed”, amid a controversy surrounding one of this year’s contestants.
Loren Allred is one of the acts to feature on the long-running talent show this season, winning the Golden Buzzer from Amanda Holden during the audition round.
While many viewers were impressed by her singing, others expressed outrage when they discovered who Allred is – the voice behind the popular track “Never Enough” from the 2017 musical film The Greatest Showman.
Some fans of Britain’s Got Talent have suggested that Allred is too established to be a fair contestant on the series. However, Cowell offered a defence of her inclusion during the semi-final.
“I know you got a bit of stick in the media – ‘It’s a fix because you’ve been on another show’,” said Cowell.
“That’s the whole point of shows like this, that you give someone another chance.”
Alesha Dixon, also stated that Allred has “just as much of a right” to compete as anyone else.
The singer herself has addressed the controversy, saying in a statement: “Even though I have spent a lot of years in the music industry, people don’t know who I am. Over all these years I’ve been fighting for my chance to be known and to make it.”
Britain’s Got Talent continues at 8pm on ITV tonight (3 May).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies