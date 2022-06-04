Simon Cowell makes rare apology after leaving young girl in tears on Britain’s Got Talent

‘I feel really awful,’ Cowell said

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 04 June 2022 09:39
Comments
<p>Simon Cowell upsets young girl on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’</p>

Simon Cowell upsets young girl on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

(ITV)

Simon Cowell made a rare apology after realising he left a young girl in tears on Britain’s Got Talent.

The music mogul and BGT judge had given harsh feedback to magic act Matricks Illusion at the start of the show.

However, unbeknownst to Cowell at the time, one of the members, named Lamorna, was left upset by his words.

This was brought to his attention and, while giving his verdict to singing collective Welsh of the West End later on in the episode, Cowell used the opportunity to address the subject.

“By the way, I have to say something – you know, going back to the very first act. I didn’t realise I really upset someone. I just apologised to her, called Lamorna, and I feel really awful.”

Recommended

He continued: “I now hate myself. Anyway, got that out the way. Back to you. So I’m sorry.”

Viewers had noticed Lamorna’s tears as Cowell spoke, with many calling out the “heartless” judges for failing to notice she was upset.

Simon Cowell upset a young girl on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

(ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent will conclude Sunday (5 June).

In the latest episode, comedian Axel Blake and poet Aneeshwar Kunchala made it through to the final.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in