Simon Cowell made a rare apology after realising he left a young girl in tears on Britain’s Got Talent.

The music mogul and BGT judge had given harsh feedback to magic act Matricks Illusion at the start of the show.

However, unbeknownst to Cowell at the time, one of the members, named Lamorna, was left upset by his words.

This was brought to his attention and, while giving his verdict to singing collective Welsh of the West End later on in the episode, Cowell used the opportunity to address the subject.

“By the way, I have to say something – you know, going back to the very first act. I didn’t realise I really upset someone. I just apologised to her, called Lamorna, and I feel really awful.”

He continued: “I now hate myself. Anyway, got that out the way. Back to you. So I’m sorry.”

Viewers had noticed Lamorna’s tears as Cowell spoke, with many calling out the “heartless” judges for failing to notice she was upset.

Simon Cowell upset a young girl on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ (ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent will conclude Sunday (5 June).

In the latest episode, comedian Axel Blake and poet Aneeshwar Kunchala made it through to the final.