Big Bang Theory fans tuning into the next episode of Young Sheldon will feel very nostalgic.

The spin-off series, which focuses on the childhood of Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), is welcoming back a main character from the CBS sitcom.

Simon Helberg, who played Howard Wolowitz, will narrate the next episode. It will air on 19 November, and will detail the origin of Sheldon’s hatred of engineering. Executive producer Steven Molaro called it “absolutely one of our best episodes”.

Speaking about Helberg’s return to the world of Big Bang Theory, Molaro added: “We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon.

“But it’s always extra fun when we’re able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines.”

Molaro described “getting to work with Simon again” as “a dream come true”.

He confirmed that Helberg and Parsons, the usual narrator, recorded their respective narrations via Zoom.

Simon Helberg is returning to the world of ‘The Big Bag Theory’ (CBS)

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons before drawing to a close in 2019.

Helberg recently starred alongside Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in Leos Carax’s Annette, which will be available to watch on MUBI from 26 November.