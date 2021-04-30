The Big Bang Theory ended for reasons ‘the public doesn’t know about’, claims Mayim Bialik

The Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik has claimed that the hit sitcom ended for reasons that “the public doesn’t know about”.

The long-running comedy series, about a group of scientists, came to a close in 2019 after 12 seasons. It was previously stated by members of the cast that star Jim Parsons was eager to move on from the show.

Bialik, who played Amy on the series, has now claimed that there were more “factors” to the sitcom ending than previously claimed.

“The way that I described the show ending was there are a lot of factors that the public doesn’t get to know about, about what goes into the decisions behind why a show doesn’t continue,” she told Us Weekly.

“I think, as someone who was grateful to work alongside Jim and eager to see the rest of what all of our lives held for us, I think there was a general feeling like it was time for us to move into something different.”

In February, Bialik’s Big Bang co-star Kaley Cuoco revealed she was left “in a state of shock” after learning that the show was ending.

She also claimed that she and most of the cast had been regularly discussing a 13th season, before being “summoned” to a meeting with the show’s creator Chuck Lorre as season 12 began production. There, he and Parsons told the cast that there would not be a season 13.

“Like, I didn’t even know what he was talking about,” Cuoco said.

Bialik currently stars on Call Me Kat, the US remake of BBC sitcom Miranda. Critics have called it “tired and dated”.