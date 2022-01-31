Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar cleared up a behind-the-scenes illusion.

The actor played Raj Koothrappali in the hit sitcom, which ran for 12 seasons in total.

Nayyar appeared on Sunday Brunch on 30 January to discuss his role in new series Suspicion.

During the interview, when talking about The Big Bang Theory, host Tim Lovejoy asked Nayyar how they pulled off scenes that showed the characters walking up and down stairs in their high-rise flat.

Nayyar surprised Lovejoy by telling him that the stairs led “nowhere”, adding: “The way it works is, you go down the stairs, and then they yell, ‘Hold’.

He continued: “They change the scenery from like if the apartment says 1a it suddenly says 2a or 3. They change the set so it looks exactly like another floor.”

Nayyar then said that the show’s stars would have to remain in place while the set was changed. They would then have to repeat what they had just done to create an illusion of going down multiple flights of stairs.

“You run back up the stairs, that go nowhere, and then you walk back down as if it’s a new floor,” he said.

When Lovejoy was unable to get his head around the detail, Nayyar clarified: “Down there is nothing. There’s a wall there where Johnny Galecki, for 12 years, would stick his chewing gum on. I’m not joking.”

Kunal Nayyar in new series ‘Suspicion’ (Apple TV+)

He quipped: “So if any of you are Johnny Galecki fans and you want his dried chewing gum, I am sure it’s for sale somewhere on the internet. Welcome to Hollywood.”

Suspicion arrives on Apple TV+ on 4 February.