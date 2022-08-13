Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Big Breakfast is returning to screens after being revived by Channel 4.

The popular morning show originally aired on the channel from 1992 to 2002 before it was cancelled. On Saturday (13 August), it is returning to screens after 20 years.

Ahead of the debut of the new revival, fans of the series have reminisced about some of the show’s most iconic moments from its original run.

One clip that subsequently went viral actually failed to make a splash when it first aired – because it featured a pre-fame Tom Hardy.

The Venom star appeared on the series as a model, years before making his film debut. At the time, he was a drama student in London.

Hardy is introduced as “a 20-year-old virgo”, who “loves Eddie Izzard and hates football”, and whose acting heroes are Gary Oldman and Steven Berkoff.

He eventually beats out the other contestants to be named the winner of the Big Breakfast’s Find Me a Supermodel section, earning a cheque and, bizarrely, a toolbox for his efforts.

The amusing clip can be watched here.

The Big Breakfast returns to Channel 4 at 10am on Saturday 13 August.