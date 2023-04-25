Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The hosts of the 2023 series of Big Brother, coming to ITV later this year, have been revealed.

Presenters AJ Odudu, 35, and Will Best, 38, will be sharing the hosting role on the main show, presiding over the weekly evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the antics in the famous house.

The duo will also host an additional nightly live show debating all the hot topics inside the house.

Big Brother – which was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 – will be airing on ITV2 and ITV’s streaming service, ITVX . The last season of the iconic show was broadcast in 2018.

Odudu has recently co-hosted the revival of The Big Breakfast. She has also hosted on Comic Relief and is part of the Eurovision family, and is known to ITV audiences after having presented backstage on The Voice UK and The Voice Kids.

Close friend and fellow Big Brother superfan Best, meanwhile, has presenting credits across major broadcasters, including Dance, Dance, Dance for ITV as well as other projects for E4, T4 and BBC Three.

Launching in 2023, a cast of housemates will be moving into the site for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move.

Casting for the show is ongoing and you can apply here.

Odudu and Best (ITV)

Odudu said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn’t be happier.

“Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Best added: “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can’t wait to tell some housemates not to swear.