Big Brother reboot trailer surprises fans during Love Island finale

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Big Brother fans were given a start while atching the Love Island finale.

During the broadcast of the last episode of the ITV2 reality show’s 10th series, a new trailer for the forthcoming reboot was shown during the advert breaks.

ITV acquired Big Brother, which last aired on Channel 5 in 2018, in 2021, and applications for the series closed last week.

The reality show’s renowned logo of an eye was debuted as part of the trailer, which was soundtracked its famous theme that has been used since it first aired on Channel 4 in 2000.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are the new hosts of the series, with the pair following in the footsteps of Davina McCall, series two winner Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.

Footage from the house will be live streamed into the early hours every night on ITVX after the Big Brother companion show, ITV2 has confirmed.

According to reports, the new series will feature a good representation of contestants – and not just influencers hoping to get famous, which was a complaint levied against the later runs of the reality show before its cancellation.

Speaking about the acquisition of Big Brother, Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV said: “This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience.”

He continued: “We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

Read our oral history of Big Brother here, which sees The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy talk to past housemates, winners and McCall about the history of the series, from humble beginnings to its status as the UK’s biggest TV show.

Big Brother is expected to return to ITV2 in October.