Francesca de André, who appeared on the Italian version of Big Brother in 2019, was recently hospitalized after accidentally ingesting a glass of laundry detergent she had mistaken for yogurt.

The Grande Fratello star shared the harrowing story of her near-death experience in an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday (October 31). “At home, happy and you mistake the glass of detergent left there by mistake for yogurt,” the 34-year-old said in the post, according to E! News.

“I risked death today... and maybe also those who were worried about me when they saw and heard me sick and screaming from the pain of internal corrosion and being forced to run to the hospital....”

Alongside a selfie from the hospital, she added: “The detergent risked damaging my liver, appendix, stomach, intestines. Not to mention the corroded respiratory and gastrointestinal systems.”

The model went on to share a warning with her followers, writing: “I feel like saying be careful, especially children and animals who may have access to it.”

Francesca de André reveals she nearly died after ingesting laundry detergent ( Francesca de André on Instagram )

De André first rose to prominence during her time on the 16th season of Grande Fratello, which follows the same format as the American reality competition series. The show focuses on a group of strangers who are brought together to live in a secluded house, where viewers can watch them 24 hours a day.

Her time on the show was characterized by drama, including her rivalry with Mila Suarez and her romance with Gennaro Lilli. She faced viewer backlash for her behavior and was eliminated from the show through fan vote, ultimately coming in seventh place.

De André, who is also the niece of the late Italian singer-songwriter Fabrizio De Andre, was previously hospitalized in September after doctors discovered she had cancerous masses that immediately needed to be removed.

At the time, she revealed in an Instagram post that she “can no longer have children naturally” as a result of the operation, and surgeons “had to take everything [out].”