Big Brother housemate Hallie to tell housemates she’s trans in new episode

Big Brother contestant Hallie has told her housemates that she is transgender in an emotional scene.

The rebooted reality series returned to screens on ITV2 on Sunday evening (8 October), now headed up by presenting duo AJ Odudu and Will Best. Sixteen contestants entered the new house, hailing from all across the UK.

You can read The Independent’s three-star review of the launch episode here.

In scenes that will air on Monday (9 October), 18-year-old youth worker Hallie tells her fellow contestants that she is a trans woman.

As the housemates are gathered around the table, Hallie takes the opportunity to share more about herself.

“Hey guys, I just have something to say,” she begins. “Yesterday, I feel like I wasn’t being 100 per cent authentic in myself.

“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already,” Hallie continues. “I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

In response, the housemates voice their support for Hallie, with some giving her hugs and commending her courage.

Chanelle, a dental therapist from Llanelli, Wales says: “Good for you. That’s very brave of you.”

Hallie (ITV)

Commenting on the moment of unity between the housemates, Dylan, a DJ from Coventry, says: “This is a moment. I like it.”

Relieved, Hallie says that she doesn’t know why she was nervous to share this element about herself, before Wolverhampton-based makeup artist Farida tells her: “You don’t need to be nervous.”

Trish, a stay-at-home mother from Luton, adds: “We’ve got you.”

The programme has been praised for its diverse casting, as the contestants have a range of varied occupations, political beliefs and backgrounds.

Big Brother contestants (ITV)

Meanwhile, viewers of the launch episode found themselves sympathising with Jenkin, a bartender from Bridgend, who was the recipient of three unfortunate consequences on the first night.

After being found first in a game of hide-and-seek, Jenkin had his access to hot water revoked for 24 hours.

Then, when Kerry, an NHS manager from Essex, decided that he had the most questionable dress sense, Jenkin’s suitcase was destroyed, before he was supplied with a basic uniform.

Finally, after a task forced him to name Olivia, a Glaswegian dancer, as someone he believed would be the most difficult person to live with, Jenkin was burdened with guilt as it meant that Olivia was automatically put up for the public vote this Friday.

Big Brother airs nightly (excluding Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.