Big Brother has thrown its final week into chaos with a series of shocking twists for the housemates.

Seven contestants remain in the ITV2 reality programme after both Chanelle Bowen and Trish Balusa were shown the door on Friday (10 November): Jordan, Henry, Yinrun, Olivia, Jenkin, Noky and Tom.

Though it had previously been teased that not all of them would last until the competition’s end on Friday (17 November), it was unclear how many would be evicted over the course of the week, nor the circumstances.

On Sunday (12 November), the housemates were given the uncomfortable task of nominating each other for eviction, face to face, for the first time.

The three housemates with the most nominations were then “evicted” immediately, leaving the main house. (The Independent will not be revealing the names of the most nominated housemates here.)

However, the three housemates have not been truly evicted – they were moved into a secret task room where they’ll be able to watch and listen to their fellow contestants reacting to their departure and adapting to life without them.

After a public vote, two of the “evicted” housemates in the secret room will leave the show for good, while the surviving contestant will rejoin the main house.

On Sunday (12 November), the show’s official X/Twitter account shared the details of the twist with followers, declaring: “The battle for the £100K cash prize is well and truly on!”

The post reads: “Right now the Housemates are making their first face-to-face nominations of the series, with the top three most nominated facing a shock IMMEDIATE Eviction. However, little do they know that instead of being sent straight home they will be sent to a secret Task Room to monitor the other Housemates and hear the fall-out from their ‘shock departure’.

“You will then have the chance to vote to evict two of these Housemates, with the saved one RETURNING to the House to confront those that evicted them.”

Elsewhere on the programme, Henry and Jordan have shocked viewers by sharing several kisses despite previously claiming to have a platonic relationship.

In addition, former housemate Trish has issued an apology after racist, ableist and homophobic past tweets were uncovered shortly after she exited the programme.