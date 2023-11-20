Nicole Kidman drops huge hint about Big Little Lies season 3

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicole Kidman has said that a third season of Big Little Lies is in the works.

The Oscar winner, 56, starred in and served as an executive producer on the hit HBO adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s thriller, appearing alongside fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

The series debuted in 2017 and followed the lives of a group of wealthy parents in Monterey, California, whose seemingly perfect existence is thrown into disarray when someone at the heart of their community is murdered.

Big Little Lies, which was adapted for the small screen by David E Kelley, ended up earning a clutch of awards, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Kidman. A second season followed in 2019, with Meryl Streep joining the already star-studded cast as Kidman’s on-screen mother-in-law.

Rumours of a third outing for the show have been swirling for years and Kidman appeared to confirm that the series will be returning during a recent event.

In a video clip shared by the Instagram account DeuxMoi, showing the actor being interviewed on stage as part of a question and answer event, Kidman explained why the series was one of her favourite projects of her career.

“I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show,” she said. “And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success.”

“And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI,” she then added.

The Independent has contacted Kidman’s representatives for further comment.

Last year, Witherspoon revealed that she and her fellow cast members talk about a third instalment of Big Little Lies “all the time”, but the death of season one director Jean-Marc Vallée had been “really hard” on the group.

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies (HBO / Sky Atlantic)

Vallée, who also directed films including Dallas Buyers Club and Wild, died in 2021 at the age of 58. The cause of death was attributed to “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis” after a final coroner’s report.

“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘What co-stars do you talk to more than any other?’ It’s absolutely the Big Little Lies cast,” Witherspoon told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re always talking and texting.

“But Jean-Marc Vallée’s passing was really hard on us,” she continued. “He was our collaborator. He was our friend. He was our brother.

“So much of that series was born of his imagination and his creativity, so it is hard to imagine a future without him. But there is certainly a deep desire for all of us to connect and create those characters again.”