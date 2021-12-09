Unsurprisingly, things don’t always go to plan when making TV shows.

Careless shots reveal cameramen in the background of scenes and stand-ins for actors are sometimes left in the frame.

Continuity gaffs are always common – especially in long-running TV shows.

According to moviemistakes.com, The Simpsons has the most TV mistakes of all time (2,090 in total), while Friends comes third with 1,505 errors.

Sometimes the glaring mistakes actually happen in the promotional material, such as on posters or in trailers.

Although no show can be perfect all of the time, it’s sometimes baffling how some of these mistakes managed to stay in.

But at least it makes for amusing viewing, once you’ve spotted the mistakes.

The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Show all 22 1 /22 The top 22 mistakes in TV shows The top 22 mistakes in TV shows The Crown - series 3 The hit Netflix show’s creator Peter Morgan takes plenty of artistic licence with this historical drama. But eagle-eyed royal fans spotted a mistake in the trailer for the third season. When Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II is shown celebrating her 1977 Silver Jubilee, the voiceover gets the date of the Queen’s coronation wrong by a year, saying the Silver jubilee was 25 years after the Coronation. It was actually 24 years, as her coronation took place on June 2, 1953. Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Wild Bill The ITV fish-out-of-water detective drama stars Rob Lowe as a US police chief who moves to the UK to take up the role of Chief Constable with East Lincolnshire police. He wears four medal ribbons – Diamond Jubilee Medal, Golden Jubilee Medal, Queen's Police Medal and Police Long Service and Good Conduct Medal. The trouble is not only are they in the wrong order, but he shouldn’t be wearing any of them. He’s an American who hasn’t previously served in the British police. Kudos/ITV The top 22 mistakes in TV shows The X-Files Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) states that his sister Samantha was abducted by aliens but his recollections of it are contradictory. During hypnotherapy regression therapy, he says he was unable to move at the time, but during flashbacks, he is perfectly able to do so. Mulder is also seen wearing a wedding ring in the season five episode “Travellers". Why had he never mentioned being married? In reality, Duchovny had recently got married. But it added a big change to Mulder’s past. The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Doctor Who How old is the Doctor? In the classic-era he states he’s anywhere between 500 to several thousand years old. But in the revived series, David Tennant’s Doctor claims he is 904 years old. Unless he’s lying, somewhere along the line, the continuity has slipped up. The top 22 mistakes in TV shows The Sopranos During Ralphie’s death scene in his kitchen, Tony Soprano is almost blinded by a can of spray, but knocks Ralphie to the floor and kills him. The scene was meant to end with Tony putting his hands on the counter and gasping for air but James Gandolfini, who brilliantly plays Tony, accidentally put his hand down on the oven’s lit burners. The cry of pain was real – but this mistake worked perfectly for the scene. HBO The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Game of Thrones The greatest oops moment in GoT’s was in the final season when a stray Starbucks cup is sitting on a wooden table next to Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen. Did nobody spot it? There were also plastic water bottles near Samwell Tarly’s and Ser Davos’s feet in the final episode. HBO The top 22 mistakes in TV shows The Simpsons When Marge tells Homer she is pregnant with Maggie in the episode “And Maggie Makes Three”, which first aired in 1995, a picture of Maggie can be seen hanging on the wall of the living room – a right clanger – considering this is before she is even born. The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Stranger Things The second season of the TV drama is set in October 1984 – a year after the first season. Considering the show trades in nostalgia, you would have thought they'd get the soundtrack right – but they didn’t. Mistakes include The Smith's song "There is a Light That Never Goes Out" playing in the background during a flashback between Will and Jonathan. Trouble is, this particular Smiths song wasn't released until 1986. There was also a motoring error: Barb's Volkswagon Cabrio was actually made in 1988. Netflix The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Supernatural In the first season’s episode "Provenance", it seems that the actors got a bit lazy, referring to characters by their real names, not their character’s name. Dean appears to call his brother “Jared”, when the character’s name is Sam Winchester and an extra calls the character Dean Winchester “Jensen”, which is again the name of the actor who plays him. CW The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Lost It’s one of those shows in which fans searched for hidden clues and meanings. But they picked up on more than intended. In the plane crash scene in the first episode, right before the turbine explodes, a mysterious dark object sweeps upwards only visible to fans sifting through the scene frame by frame. Was it an early manifestation of the smoke monster? No, according to producers, it was just a CGI error. Rex Features The top 22 mistakes in TV shows The Big Bang Theory More name mix-ups occur early on in the long-running US sitcom. The aspiring actress Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, refers to her dad as “Bob”, but once he’s introduced on the show, he is called “Wyatt”. Also there is a plot mistake regarding the broken elevator in the apartment building. When they lug the time machine up the stairs in season one, Leonard explains to Howard that the elevator has been broken for two years. But Howard should know this considering he was there when Leonard blew it up. This is revealed during a flash back in a later episode, where it also states that the event took place five years ago, not two. CBS Studios The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Doctor Foster The BBC hit drama had a continuity error when its star Suranne Jones is seen drinking a glass of wine in her kitchen. As she gulps the wine and texts from her phone, the fridge door in the background is open, then closed, then open – all by itself. The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season one establishes that vampires have no breath – it's confirmed when Angel is unable to perform CPR. But the vampires talk, pant and even smoke – all which require breathing – while Spike is even tortured by drowning. The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Friends During a scene in season nine, episode 15 (“The One with the Mugging”), Jennifer Aniston was replaced with a stand-in while her character Rachel was still in shot. She sits at the table at the edge of the frame and is even wearing a different top. In another scene, Phoebe, is chatting to her friend Monica, but it’s not Monica. It’s Courteney Cox’s body double who has been left carelessly in the shot. Rex Features The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Coronation Street Fans laughed out loud when Anna Windass (Debbie Rush) finds Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) injured on the pavement and picks up her mobile to call emergency services. She managed to do it without touching the screen, unlocking her phone or dialling any numbers. Rex Features The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Malcolm in the Middle In the US sitcom about a dysfunctional family, when Lois walks out holding her ruined dress that is soaking wet to confront her kids, there is a crew member crouching in the hallway holding a bucket. Rex Features The top 22 mistakes in TV shows ER The heartthrob paediatrician Doug Ross, played by George Clooney, had a son prior to his romance with Carol – or did he? Although he mentions the son a few times in season one, he claims later in the series not to have any children. Rex Features The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Supernatural In the first episode of this sci-fi series, the steering wheel has disappeared from the set of the spaceship. Serenity’s pilot Wash, played by Alan Tudyk, can be seen improvising with his hands around an imaginary wheel. It’s hard to believe this mistake wasn’t caught. Rex Features The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Twin Peaks The mistake actually ended up changing the plot of the series. Supposedly, David Lynch accidentally caught the crew member Frank Silva on camera when his reflection appeared in a mirror in a scene when Laura Palmer was shown screaming. Lynch liked it so much that he decided to keep it in and cast Silva as the character Killer Bob, a dark spirit who haunts Laura. Rex Features The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Two and a Half Men Charlie Sheen is seen talking on an upside down iPhone while sitting in a flash red car with a sexily clad woman next to him. Rex Features The top 22 mistakes in TV shows Downton Abbey The whopper of a mistake did not happen on screen, but in a promotional shot posted online. It was a surprise to see a plastic water bottle perched on the mantle piece behind the Earl of Grantham and Lady Edith considering the series is set in the 1920s. 