Bill Burr has defended Johnny Depp amid the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is currently embroiled in a legal lawsuit against Heard, in which he’s suing her for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

On the latest episode of his Monday Morning Podcast, Burr voiced support for Depp, arguing that the actor deserves a public apology if he wins.

“I’m too big a Johnny Depp fan to watch [the trial]. I love that guy and I just — I don’t want to hear all these personal details and s**,” the comedian said.

He continued: “From what I’ve seen the guy is f***ing destroying.

“And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying, I’m wondering if all these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him, if they’re going to apologise somehow.”

He added that people have “publicly trashed” Depp, saying: “It’d be nice if they publicly apologised and said, ‘Maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions.’”

Heard is finally expected to testify in the case today (4 May).

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Burr’s defence comes after Drew Barrymore apologised to fans for “making light” of the trial calling it “a seven-layer-drip of insanity”.

While a petition to remove Heard from her forthcoming film Aquaman 2 has passed 3 million signatures.

Follow along here for live updates regarding the Depp v Heard defamation trial.