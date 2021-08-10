Bill Burr has criticised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his stance against mask mandates.

Burr singled out DeSantis and “piece of s*** politicians” in a segment of his Monday Morning Podcast on 9 August.

“DeSantis – whoever this guy is,” he said. “And they have the most grumpiest-looking photo ever. This guy is starting to build his stature in 2024 [for the next US presidential election] and he says he disagrees on mask mandates.”

Burr chuckled and added: “The amount of people who not only don’t even own a microscope or even have a pair of scrubs unless they went to some Halloween party who are literally questioning doctors – at this point, it’s just hilarious.”

“What do you know?” he asked. “These f****** piece of s*** politicians. He knows that’s what his fan base wants him to do, so that’s what the f*** he’s going to do. Unbelievable.”

Burr has been known to take aim at conservatives and progressives in his comedy. In October 2020, he delivered a controversial monologue as the host of Saturday Night Live.

DeSantis, in late July, issued an executive order making it possible to withhold funding for state schools seeking to set up mask mandates.