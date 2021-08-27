In 1998, Bill Clinton became the second US president to ever be impeached by the House of Representatives.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, the anthology series’s third and latest season, is a dramatisation of the events and proceedings that led to Clinton’s impeachment, and his eventual acquittal by the Senate.

The House of Representatives impeached Clinton on 19 December 1998 on the grounds of perjury to a grand jury and obstruction of justice. That vote was the result of Clinton’s testimony as part of an investigation by independent counsel Kenneth Starr pertaining to Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern.

His trial by the US Senate began in January 1999. Four weeks later, on 12 February 1999, the Senate acquitted Clinton on both charges.

Clinton remained in office until the end of his second term, in January 2001, when George W Bush took office.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will begin on FX in the US on 7 September. A UK air date has yet to be confirmed, but seasons one and two of the anthology series were broadcast on BBC Two shortly after airing in the US.

Below is a selection of news images chronicling Clinton’s impeachment as it unfolded:

A woman reaches for a copy of Time Magazine on a news stand on 26 January 1998 in New York City (JON LEVY/AFP via Getty Images)

Kenneth Starr, independent counsel, speaks to a Washington, DC police officer as he is escorted away after speaking at a press conference on 22 January 1998 (LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is escorted by police officers, federal investigators and her attorney William Ginsburg as she leaves the Federal Building on 28 May 1998 in Westwood, California, after submitting new evidence to Kenneth Starr's office (VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

Linda Tripp, confidant to former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, leaves the US District Courthouse in Washington, DC on 30 June 1998 (JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Linda Tripp, who secretly taped conversations with Monica Lewinsky, arrives on 9 July 1998 at the US District Courthouse in Washington, DC (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Monica Lewinsky is photographed through a window of a car on 28 July 1998 outside of her attorneys’ office in Washington, DC (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A photograph showing former White House intern Monica Lewinsky meeting President Bill Clinton at a White House function submitted as evidence in documents by the Starr investigation and released by the House Judiciary committee on 21 September 1998 (Getty Images)

Newspaper front pages in the UK on 22 September 1998 (JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the House Judiciary Committee discuss articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton on 11 December 1998 on Capitol Hill (PAUL J RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

A group of people demonstrate to stop the impeachment process against Bill Clinton on 16 December 1998 (HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Bill Clinton addresses the nation on 19 December 1998 after the US House of Representatives impeached him on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice (GEORGE BRIDGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Bill Clinton makes a statement to reporters following his impeachment by the US House of Representatives on 19 December 1998 (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A man shoulders a portable radio with the words ‘Impeach Clinton’ pasted on its side as the US House of Representatives votes on the articles of impeachment against US president Bill Clinton on 19 December 1998 at the Capitol (MARIO TAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

This photograph taken at the US Capitol Building on 6 January 1999 in Washington, DC shows an official ticket to watch the impeachment trial of Bill Clinton. Out of a total of 596 tickets, only 50 were available to the public. The tickets expired daily and had to be secured each day (WILLIAM PHILPOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the press wait outside the Senate chamber as the impeachment trial of US President Bill Clinton begins on 7 January 1999 on Capitol Hill (MARIO TAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

A group of people exercise on 7 January 1999 at the Manhattan Athletic Club in New York as they watch a live television broadcast of the impeachment trial of US President Bill Clinton (STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Bill Clinton speaks to members of Congress during his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill on 19 January 1999 in Washington, DC (LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Reporters in a press room in the US Capitol watch as the videotaped testimony of Monica Lewinsky is played in the US Senate during the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton on 6 February 1999 (MARIO TAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

The NBC jumbotron in Times Square displays the ‘not guilty’ verdict on the obstruction of justice charges against Bill Clinton during his impeachment trial on 12 February 1999. The Senate acquitted Clinton on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice (TIMOTHY A CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)