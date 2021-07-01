The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert has criticised Phylicia Rashad over her support of Bill Cosby.

It was announced yesterday (30 June) that Cosby is being released from prison after his conviction for sexual assault was overturned by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court.

Rashad played Claire Huxtable, the spouse of Cosby’s character Cliff Huxtable, on The Cosby Show.

Tweeting in response to the news of Cosby’s release, she wrote: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted – a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

The tweet was met with criticism from many users of the social media site, including Hubert, who played the original Aunt Viv on Fresh Prince.

“Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don’t know you but to say this was terribly wrong,” she wrote. “EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT!”

“Get your umbrella sista here comes the s*** shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man!”

Three hours after her initial post, Rashad wrote: “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

You can read an in-depth explanation of the decision to overturn Cosby’s conviction here, covering why he was released, and what happens now.