Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver are among those who have paid tribute to Australian chef Bill Granger, after his death at the age of 54.

The restaurateur, chef and food writer “died peacefully in hospital” in London on Christmas Day, according to a statement from his family on social media.

In the comments on the Instagram post, Lawson, 63, said she was “heartbroken” while Oliver, 48, said the news was “heart-breaking”.

The statement on Tuesday said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Granger announce he has passed away on 25th December.

“A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Ines and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London.

“Born in Melbourne, Australia, Bill was a self-taught cook who became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning over 30 years.”

It added: “He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given.”

TV chef and restaurateur Oliver commented: “This is devastating news, I’m so sad to hear this, what a guy he was… a wonderful human, kind calm soul….

“I admired everything he represented in food, I remember the first time I met him many moons ago he couldn’t have been nicer and his food so good…

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Sending so much love to all his family, rest in peace, Bill, he will be sorely missed.”

Food writer and TV cook Lawson said: “I’m heartbroken to hear this. So cruel.”

Australian actor and singer Jason Donovan said: “Devastating… Wonderful father and husband. Wonderful man!! Ray of Aussie sunshine.”

The Australian writer Kathy Lette said on Twitter/X Granger was “the most gentle, charming, humble man” and his restaurants were a “haven” for Australians.

Granger was born in Melbourne and became a global restaurateur and food writer, having taught himself to cook.

He was remembered on Wednesday as the person primarily responsible for the global popularity of avocado on toast and pioneering a distinctive style of Australian brunch through his global restaurants Bill’s and Granger & Co.

Granger dropped out of art school in 1993 and moved to Sydney where he opened his first restaurant, Bill’s in Darlinghurst.

In 1999 he and his wife launched their business globally, which eventually encompassed 19 restaurants in Australia, the UK, Japan and Korea.

Granger wrote 14 cookbooks, including Australian Food and Feed Me Now! and made five television series. In January, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia.

With additional reporting from PA.