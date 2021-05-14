Real Time with Bill Maher halts filming after presenter tests positive for Covid-19

Bill Maher’s HBO talk show was forced to stop filming after the fully vaccinated presenter tested positive for coronavirus.

Real Time with Bill Maher had been due to shoot its latest episode on Friday (14 May), with guests Neil deGrasse Tyson and podcast host Dan Carlin.

However, in a statement shared with Variety, HBO confirmed that filming would not be going ahead after the political satirist received a positive Covid-19 test result.

“Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for Covid. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine,” the statement read.

“Real Time production has taken every precaution following Covid CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.”

Tweeting about his test results, Maher wrote: “Thanks to all wishing me get well – hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it!

“Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point.”

Real Time with Bill Maher films in Los Angeles at a time when the TV and film industries are starting to get back on their feet after the pandemic caused a lengthy shutdown.

Strict safety measures are in place on set to ensure that any cases of Covid-19 can be caught early and production can be shut down.