Bill Turnbull: GMB host Susanna Reid honours ‘most generous man in the business’

Turbull died on Wednesday (31 August) after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017

Maanya Sachdeva
Thursday 01 September 2022 09:51
BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull's best moments

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has honoured former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull after he died on Wednesday (31 August), aged 66.

The late journalist’s family confirmed that Turnbull had “passed away peacefully at his home” after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

Leading the tributes to Turnbull, Reid wrote on Twitter: “Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything.

“But above all,” she continued, “He was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them. RIP Bill.

“We will miss you so much.”

Turnbull had taken a leave of absence from his radio show Classic FM to focus on his health in October last year. However, he returned to the show last month.

In their statement, the veteran broadcaster’s family described Turbull as “resolutely positive” and noted that the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck following his diagnosis was something that “hugely bouyed” him.

Since being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Turnbull used his platform to speak about prostate cancer and encourage men to be aware of the disease. He fronted the Channel 4 documentary Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive in 2019, in which he explored the use of cannabis oil for medicinal purposes.

Prior to his role on Classic FM, Turnbull was the host of BBC Breakfast for 15 years, before exiting the show when it moved to Salford in 2016.

During his time on BBC Breakfast, he presented alongside Reid, Sian Williams, Kate Silverton, Natasha Kaplinsky and Louise Minchin.

