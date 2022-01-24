Peloton has issued a statement after a character on Billions had a heart attack after using one of their bikes.

*Spoilers for Billions below*

Season six of the Showtime drama kicked off in the US on Sunday (23 January) night, with COO Mike Wagner (David Costabile) suffering a heart attack after using a Peloton-branded exercise bike.

Even though Mike’s medical incident proved to be minor and non-fatal in the show, the company shared a tweet in which they claimed that they had not approved the use of the product in Billions.

“We get TV shows want to include @onepeloton to get people talking, but to be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand or IP to be used on @SHO_Billions or provide any equipment,” the statement read.

“As the show itself points out, cardio-vascular exercise helps people lead long, happy lives.”

Late last year, Peloton was forced to issue a similar statement after the first episode of Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That ended with Mr Big (Chris Noth) dying of a heart attack on a Peloton.

Noth went on to star in an advert for the company that referenced the scene, but it was removed when sexual assault allegations were made against the actor.

Speaking to USA Today, Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman said that similarities between the two storylines was purely coincidental.

“That was all in the show, written a year ago and shot in April,” he said, adding that they tweaked the script slightly after their “phones blew up” following the And Just Like That premiere.

Billions airs Mondays on Now.