Billy Connolly has discussed an unusual tactic he has adopted to help keep his Parkinson’s under control: hypnotism.

The comedian said he has learned to hypnotise his hand to stop it shaking, which is a symptom of the condition. Connolly was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013, which led to him later retiring from stand-up comedy.

Speaking during an interview with the Radio Times, the revered Scottish entertainer said he treated his illness the same way he treated hecklers at his shows.

“I glare at it and it kinda quivers,” he said. “I’ve learned to hypnotise my hand.”

The comic, 79, said the technique reminded him of his teachers at school, who could take control just by pointing at him. “I just stare at it, and eventually it stops. It’s quite a good trick. We love it.”

Connolly, who lives in Florida, said he was “pissed off with” his condition as it had taken away some of the things he loves to do, such as writing letters.

Connolly recently released his new autobiography, Windswept and Interesting, in which he discusses his difficult childhood, his stand-up career and his rise to fame in the 1970s after a now infamous appearance on Michael Parkinson’s flagship BBC talk show.