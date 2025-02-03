Billy Ray Cyrus congratulates daughter Miley on Grammys win amid family rift

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Ray Cyrus has congratulated his daughter Miley Cyrus on winning a Grammy Award, amid their family’s ongoing drama.

The 63-year-old singer shared a post on Instagram on Sunday night (February 2) about his daughter and Beyoncé winning the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song, “II Most Wanted.”

“Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! Couldn’t be prouder!!” Billy Ray wrote in the caption.

While Miley didn’t respond to her father’s Instagram post in the comments, she did “like” it.

Her Grammy win comes days after her brother Trace Cyrus sent a plea for their father to get help. However, Miley has not publicly addressed her brother’s message or the rift with her family.

“Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” Trace wrote on Instagram on January 21, one day after Billy Ray’s performance at the inauguration was dubbed a “disastrous” event. “I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognise now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.”

Billy Ray Cyrus congratulates his daughter on winning a Grammy ( Getty Images )

Billy Ray and his ex Tish Cyrus have two daughters, singers Miley, 32, and Noah, 24; and one son, Braison, 30. Billy Ray adopted Tish’s two children, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35, from her previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson. The country singer also shares a 32-year-old son, Christopher, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey

In his message, Trace acknowledged that his father might be upset with his post but he “really could care less,” adding: “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

Trace’s came after Billy Ray pushed back against criticism of his performance, sharing a video of himself performing his 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart” to Instagram.

“This was the most fun part of the Liberty Ball! And if you didn’t see it… you just had to be there,” he captioned the post.

On January 26, Trace made more claims about his relationship with his father, accusing the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer of threatening him with legal action. “Dad, my message was beyond loving,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that.

“But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself,” he continued. “I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help.”

During the ceremony on Sunday, Miley presented the Grammy for Record of the Year — which went to Kendrick Lamar — with a special shoutout to Beyoncé.

“Good evening, Grammys! We won Beyoncé,” she said, referring to their award. She then quipped about Beyoncé being up for Record of the Year, joking: “Even if it's not you, Beyoncé, I might just say it is.”