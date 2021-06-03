RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fans have declared Bimini Bon Boulash’s debut single to be one of the best songs by a contestant in the show’s history.

Bimini, who came in runner-up position on season two of the BBC Three competition series, debuted their first single “God Save This Queen” on BBC Radio 2 this (3 June) morning. You can listen to the song here.

The track, which takes inspiration from Britpop tracks such as “Parklife” and features the drag queen’s punk-esque vocals, sees Bimini sing about their experiences of growing up working class and identifying as non-binary.

“Fragile masculinity won’t get you very far / Throughout all of history it’s left too many scars / Give the freedom to the people to be who they really are,” Bimini sings on the track.

The song was widely praised by fans, who said that they were “instantly addicted” to Bimini’s first musical release.

“Bimini Bon Boulash just single-handedly saved the music industry,” one tweet read.

“#Bimini just released the best song recorded by any Drag Race queen ever,” journalist David Opie wrote, adding the drag queen’s catchphrase: “Not a joke, just a fact.”

One comment read: “Bimini’s new song is another proof [they are] a real f***ing star.”

“Bimini Bon Boulash is the moment, #GodSaveThisQueen is literally just as brilliant as I hoped it would be,” another fan wrote.

Many listeners pointed out the surprising influence of Britpop and artists such as Madness on the track.

One listener wrote: “Of all the artists I expected Bimini to be influenced by, Suggs was not one of them!”

“#GodSaveThisQueen is taking me back to the late 90s and I’m here for it,” another commented, while another wrote: “Bimini’s song is good! It’s giving me Jamie T / The Streets vibes.”

Bimini came in joint second place on the most recent series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, with Lawrence Chaney taking home the crown.

Since then, they have signed with a modelling agency and starred in the music video for Little Mix’s “Confetti”, with their debut book A Drag Queen’s Guide to Life to be released later this year.