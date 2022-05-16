Black Mirror: Netflix anthology series reportedly returning for season six
Acclaimed sci-fi satire released its fifth season back in 2019
Black Mirror, the satirical anthology series created by Charlie Brooker, is reportedly returning to Netflix for new episodes.
The fifth season of Black Mirror was released by the streaming service back in 2019, and comprised just three feature-length episodes.
With nearly three years having passed since the last episode, some fans had wondered whether Black Mirror was in fact coming to an end.
However, a new report in Variety claims that a sixth season of the show is seemingly in development, with casting currently underway.
The report notes that specific story details are being kept “under lock and key”, although it states that the sixth season will contain more episodes than the three of season five.
A source also told the publication that the new episodes will be “even more cinematic in scope” than previous seasons, with each instalment “being treated as an individual film”.
Back in 2020, Brooker seemed to suggest that another season of Black Mirror was unlikely, telling Radio Times: “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those.
“I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies