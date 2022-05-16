Black Mirror, the satirical anthology series created by Charlie Brooker, is reportedly returning to Netflix for new episodes.

The fifth season of Black Mirror was released by the streaming service back in 2019, and comprised just three feature-length episodes.

With nearly three years having passed since the last episode, some fans had wondered whether Black Mirror was in fact coming to an end.

However, a new report in Variety claims that a sixth season of the show is seemingly in development, with casting currently underway.

The report notes that specific story details are being kept “under lock and key”, although it states that the sixth season will contain more episodes than the three of season five.

A source also told the publication that the new episodes will be “even more cinematic in scope” than previous seasons, with each instalment “being treated as an individual film”.

Back in 2020, Brooker seemed to suggest that another season of Black Mirror was unlikely, telling Radio Times: “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those.

“I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”