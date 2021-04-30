Classic game show Blankety Blank is returning to the BBC for a new series hosted by Bradley Walsh.

First airing in 1979, the TV show – in which contestants must fill a blank in a sentence with the same word as the celebrity panelists – originally ran until 1990 with Terry Wogan and Les Dawson at the helm.

It was revived in 1997 with Paul O’Grady presenting as his drag alter ego, with the show rebranded as Lily Savage’s Blankety Blank.

Now, the show is returning for a full series for the first time since 2002, where it will be presented by The Chase frontman Walsh. The presenter hosted a Christmas special of the programme last year.

“I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank – so when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance,” Walsh said, adding: “I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it.

"I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show."

Blankety Blank will air on Saturday nights, with a panel of six celebrities taking part each week.