Steve Burns, the host of hit children’s series Blue’s Clues, has said he watched docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV with “horror and heartbreak.”

The five-part series, released in March, detailed allegations of sexual abuse by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck against Drake & Josh star Drake Bell.

Peck was arrested in 2003 on more than a dozen charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving an unnamed minor.

In May 2004, Peck pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16. Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in October 2004.

In a recent interview, Burns said: “I’m coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak. It’s just terrible to watch it unfold. I don’t know what else to say, other than it’s heartbreaking.”

Speaking to the US daytime series Today, the actor added: “It’s got to be so unfathomably painful. The fact that this is now what everyone’s talking about at the watercooler, it just breaks my heart.”

Drake Bell in 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ ( Investigation Discovery )

The presenter recently went viral on TikTok, sharing a video where he checked in on fans – like he used to do with viewers of Blues Clues, which was broadcast on Nick Jr. The show was an interactive, educational programme, where viewers were presented with a puzzle involving animated dog Blue. Participation was encouraged by Burns, who would speak to the audience and give them time to respond.

In the video, he said: “Hey, I’m checking in. Tell me what’s going on.” The post has received more than 41k comments, and over 6.3m views.

The actor was the original host of Blue’s Clues, appearing on the show from 1996 to 2002.

He mentioned that Nick Jr and Nickelodeon operated separately: “Nick Jr and Nickelodeon were so different. We’re in New York, they’re in L.A. There’s no overlap whatsoever between any of those shows and what we were doing.”

Steve Burns appeared on the hit children’s show Blues Clues ( Nickelodeon )

Quiet on Set also saw former show writers and child actors describe a toxic underbelly of abuse, harassment, racism and sexism on the sets of Nickelodeon shows led by TV exec Dan Schneider.

Following the release of the series, Nickelodeon said in a statement: “Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward.”

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is streaming on Max in the US and on Discovery+ in the UK.