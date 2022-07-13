Jump to content
Bluey release date: Season three will arrive on Disney Plus in August

Third season of hit Australian kids show will finally be available to stream

Annabel Nugent
Wednesday 13 July 2022 18:56
Disney's Bluey: Bluey and Bingo run crazy ‘Hotel’ in 2020 episode

A third season of Bluey is coming to Disney Plus in August.

The latest season of the hugely popular Australian cartoon series will finally be available to stream in the UK and the US next month.

Bluey season three will be released in two parts on Disney Plus. The first part will arrive on 10 August and comprise 25 seven-minute episodes.

As per a press release, these episodes will feature “original takes on games, like Musical Statues and Pass the Parcel”.

The 25 episodes will also “include a range of home-based stories that reflect, in humorous and sometimes poignant detail, the usual and unexpected occurrences of everyday life”.

They added that “at least one episode will make the grownups cry”.

A release date for the second batch of episodes is yet to be announced.

Bluey is an Australian kid’s cartoon that follows Bluey, an imaginative Blue Heeler puppy as she goes on adventures with her younger sister Bingo.

The show’s first two seasons – which were released in 2018 and 2019, respectively – are available to watch on Disney Plus.

